Coming back home is always special, says Piramal Realty in new campaign with Rahul Dravid

#AtHomeWithDravid campaign is inspired by a simple insight – no matter who you are or wherever you reach, coming back home is always the most reassuring feeling

Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, has unveiled its new campaign “#AtHomeWithDravid” with the recent appointment of Rahul Dravid as its Brand Ambassador.

The #AtHomeWithDravid campaign is inspired by a simple insight – no matter who you are or wherever you reach, coming back home is always a special and the most reassuring feeling.

Through this campaign, Piramal Realty aims to communicate a simple message that even famous personalities like Rahul Dravid find utmost comfort in their own home being surrounded by family members.

“Over the past two years, we have come to appreciate the importance of family more than ever. While the world is becoming more modern and advanced, the meaning of family and what it stands for remains the same. Realizing the importance of owning a home and to make homeownership easy for families, Piramal Realty is providing a Zero Pre EMI offer across its portfolio in Mumbai for a limited time,” the company said.

Commenting on the new campaign, Kyron Dinshaw, VP & Head, Marketing, Piramal Realty, said, “The current campaign reflects two key messages: The importance of owning a home and how Piramal Realty is making it easy to own a home. Known for reliability and performance similar to that of Rahul Dravid, we plan to communicate this message in a very personal, engaging and positive tone, considering this is our first campaign involving a celebrity. Creating a deeper relationship with the audience & connecting their two passion points: cricket and family, we have transformed this campaign from a simple celebrity endorsement to a brand advocacy through a natural connect between the celebrity and corporate. We believe this campaign will aid in driving the message - Home is where the heart is and despite all the fame and success, an individual will always return to his home & family.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)