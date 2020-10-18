Columbia Pacific Communities promotes #GoodOverCovid with pearls of #DussehraWisdom

Conceptualised and created in house, this campaign is an attempt to remind people that the war against COVID-19 is far from over

Dussehra is known to be an Indian festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the prevalence of good over bad. Indians all over the world celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and fanfare. However, the celebrations are going to be different this year, due to the pandemic.

With 7.31 million COVID cases already in the country and the number of cases rising every day, it’s important to prioritize safety over anything else this year, and with that as the key message, Columbia Pacific Communities, a senior living operator, has launched a 10-day Dussehra campaign titled Dussehra Wisdom.

The wisdom comes from residents of Columbia Pacific Communities, who attempt to highlight the importance of following COVID-19 protocol such as staying indoors, maintaining social distancing, continue to build your immunity, and most importantly, wearing a mask.

India has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases, after USA, and has already surpassed Brazil. However, with the economy opening up, people have become less cautious of the virus, leading to rising cases across states.

Conceptualised and created in house, this campaign is an attempt to remind people that the war against COVID-19 is far from over. And we should be socially responsible and particularly think of the most vulnerable demographics to the virus – infants and seniors, even while we embrace the festive spirit.

Speaking about the campaign, Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities, says, “The seniors in our communities are a source of infinite wisdom. The pearls of wisdom disseminated through the nine days of Navratri come from them. And it is their humble appeal to everyone to stay protected and maintain COVID-19 protocols during the festive season to ensure infection levels are in check. This year, the evil is the virus. And the only thing that will help us win the fight against it is good sense of people. Through shareworthy posts on digital media, we want to spread this important message of public health.”