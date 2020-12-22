Colgate ropes in Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has roped in Kiara Advani as the new brand ambassador for its latest Visible White Toothpaste campaign. The integrated brand campaign with Kiara showcases how Visible White Toothpaste helps to achieve one shade whiter teeth in one week in a digital first campaign across touchpoints.

Based on the insight that dazzling white teeth is your best beauty asset, the ad film features Kiara completely unfazed and dazzling through the day even as things don’t go as planned. And, reminding us all that Visible White toothpaste is a critical part of the beauty regimen.

When used as directed on the pack, Visible White toothpaste removes extrinsic stains, giving consumers one shade whiter teeth in one week. The toothpaste is available at retail outlets and e-commerce websites at ₹99 for 100gms.

Commenting on the campaign and celebrity collaboration, Arvind Chintamani, Vice President, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, “Teeth Whitening is a huge consumer need in India and with advanced technology Colgate Visible White Toothpaste is able to help teeth become one shade whiter in one week. We are excited to partner with Kiara on this exciting journey to remind everyone that your dazzling smile is your strongest beauty asset, so go ahead and Dazzle White, Dazzle Right!”

Fashioned to strike a chord with young India, this digital-first marketing campaign has been conceptualized by RedFuse Communications – WPP’s integrated communications partner to Colgate India. This campaign positions Visible White toothpaste as a beauty essential and will run across media touchpoints such as digital, TV and print.

Speaking about the idea behind the campaign, Delna Sethna, Executive Creative Director, Red Fuse said, “The Colgate Visible White campaign was created with the objective of reinforcing the importance of teeth whitening as part of one’s daily beauty routine. The campaign film with Kiara Advani and the communication of Dazzle White Dazzle Right, depicts how regular use of Visible White boosts confidence, irrespective of common beauty faux pas.”

The campaign will run in 7 languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi and English.