Clear launches multi-film ad campaign

Fintech SaaS firm Clear has launched a multi-film ad campaign to showcase the ease and convenience of filing income tax returns through its newly launched 100% pre-fill solution on ClearTax. The two ad films, featuring popular digital actor Pranay Manchanda, target those who procrastinate filing their ITRs and believe it is a tedious task.

Through the campaign, the brand aims to eliminate the mindset barriers associated with filing ITR and amplify its messaging of completing the complex process in just 3 minutes with minimal manual data entry.

Srivatsan Chari, the co-founder of Clear, said, “Most people who procrastinate on filing taxes are apprehensive about the complexity and the arduous task of filling multiple forms. They end up staring at a confusing screen in front of them. ClearTax simplifies this process with pre-fill, AI-based validations; this has been communicated interestingly.”

Conceptualised by the Hyderabad-based advertising agency Sunny Side Up, the first ad features a young man opening a door to his group of friends, all drenched in Holi colours. They ask him to accompany them to celebrate the festival of colours. “Kal khelte hain”, he says, before shutting the door.

In another scene, he is in his living room, scrolling through his phone, when his wife comes rushing, holding her pronounced belly, and says “Chalo chalo, time aa gaya hai!”. The man again says “kal chalte hain”. The man is sitting in his office cubicle when his colleague comes in and mockingly asks, “Tax filing ki date aur extend nahi hogi. Tu toh kal karega na?” The man surprises him by turning his laptop around and showing the ClearTax logo on it, while in the background, the voice-over announces, “ITR pre-fill on ClearTax! Tax filing bina data entry ke. Itna asaan ke sab kuch kal karne wale bhi abhi kar dein!”

The second ad film features the protagonist, Kumar, appearing for an interview. One of the three interviewers asks him a question, to which he sits straight and replies, “kal batata hoon” with a straight face. In another scene, he is sitting on a couch, cleaning his ears. His friend wearing a jersey comes and asks him to accompany him to the final match in the next three hours. His usual reply, “Kal chalte hai”, leaves the friend flabbergasted. In the final scene, Kumar is in his office cubicle when his colleague comes and asks mockingly, “Hum sab income tax returns file kar hi denge. Tu kab karega? Kal?”

After an awkward pause, he turns around his laptop and shows the ClearTax logo on it saying “Kal….kardiya!” Meanwhile, in the background, the voiceover says, “ITR Pre-fill on Cleartax! Tax filing bina data entry ke. Itna asaan ke sab kuch kal karne wale bhi abhi kar dein!

Anand Krishnan, Founder and Partner, Sunny Side Up, said, “The idea for the campaign came from a behavioural trait best described as ‘eternal procrastination’. We always postpone what is seemingly a difficult task for us, and that was where we hit upon a character that wants to do everything tomorrow. The film dramatises that behaviour, and, more importantly, brings to life the brand promise of ClearTax - taxes simplified.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)