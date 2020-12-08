Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance launches digital campaign

The year 2020 has been challenging in more ways than one. People world over are still trying to cope up with the impact of coronavirus pandemic on daily lives. However, in these unprecedented times, we have witnessed various exemplary acts of kindness and courage where individuals across the country rose up to the occasion to become real-life heroes.

It is not surprising that these ‘Heroes’, are not limited to only frontline workers and essential service providers who continued doing their duty despite great risks, but also ordinary men and women.

Celebrating these real-life heroes and their acts of generosity, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance has launched its new digital campaign - #heroesofmycity

This two-month long campaign is an extension to the initiative #meformycity which was launched in 2018 by Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance. The campaign is all about fulfilling promises to society at large and making a difference to the cities that we all live in. In 2018, the company travelled 10 cities where prominent locations were beautified through graffiti art depicting the rich culture of our cities. In 2019, the initiative focused on giving a graffiti makeover to key railway stations across India, highlighting the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in our everyday lives. In 2020, underlying the same message of social awareness and well-being of the society, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance has designed-#heroesofmycity to recognise the heroes of our daily lives who kept the city going when everything came to a standstill.

The campaign kick starts with popular silver screen face - Bhumi Pednekar lends a strong voice to the idea of recognising these real-life heroes that exist in every city. Digital campaign will further feature heart-wrenching stories of people around us who have done some heroic deeds during lockdown.

Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance says, “This year, we make the #meformycity initiative bigger and better by moving from the physical to digital presence. Through this, we aim to take forward our brand’s promise to the society by honouring people who redefined heroism during these testing times of lockdown. We want to encourage people to join our initiative and share inspiring stories of such heroes whose kindness and courage need to be applauded.”

Tarannum Hasib, Chief Distribution Officer, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance adds, “During the lockdown, I learnt about many real-life heroes near me - from Jatinder Singh and his family who performed last rites for unclaimed covid-19 patients to Twinkle and Himanshu Kalia - The Ambulance Man & Woman of Delhi - ferrying patients to hospitals. Real heroes are all around us and through the #HeroesOfMyCity campaign we want to bring about inspirational change while connecting with the people across India. As the face of the campaign we have Bhumi Pednekar, who is not only a celebrity with mass appeal but also a social activist spreading awareness and supporting various social causes.”

Bhumi Pednekar, Bollywood Actress and face for #heroesofmycity campaign, added, “Meformycity campaign by Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance is all about celebrating the REAL HEROES of our cities. #Meformycity is simply just not a campaign, it’s a promise made by Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance three years ago to bring positive change in society by means of promoting cleanliness and beautification of our cities.”

The message of this campaign will be propagated on social media handles of company via a heartfelt video to set the context for the brand thought. To further intensify the reach of this latest initiative and grab maximum eyeballs such heroic stories will be uploaded week on week on official handles of the company. Campaign will run for 2 months to honour and recognise these real life heroes and their contributions.