Cadbury & Ogilvy reimagine iconic ad with a gender role reversal

The new ad shows the girl hitting a century and her boyfriend jumping on to the field to dance and celebrate her performance

Ogilvy has reimagined the Cadbury Cricket 1993, where a girl dances on a cricket pitch to celebrate her boyfriend’s century.

"The year 1994 introduced India to Cadbury Dairy Milk’s iconic campaign ‘Asli Swad Zindagi ka’. The legendary advertisement, remembered fondly till date, not only changed the perception of chocolates of India but it also broke away from the stereotypical image towards adulting. Bringing back nostalgia, but with a contemporary take, Cadbury Dairy Milk today released a refreshed version of the campaign recognising the idea of ‘Waqt Badla Hain, Zindagi Ka Swaad Nahin”, part of the brand’s current generosity narrative of ‘Kuch Achha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye’," said Mondelez India.

In the 2021 version, we see the girl hitting a century and her boyfriend jumps onto the field to dance and celebrate her smashing performance, ending with #GoodLuckGirls. While the ad shows cricket, it is a sign of the times we live in and what our girls are achieving every day.

Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy about the Cadbury Cricket 2021: “It needed a brave client back in 1993 to go ahead with the original Cadbury Cricket film that became so popular. It needed an even braver client to attempt something with an iconic film and make magic out of it. I am delighted that the team at Mondelez and at Ogilvy has made this magic, made it relevant, exciting and so did Cadbury, in its bold and front foot fashion.”

Sukesh, Harshad and Kainaz, Chief Creative Officers Ogilvy India also talked about this campaign: “The excitement and the stress in our heads were competing with each other. To recreate such a big hit is like setting yourself up for a million opinions. The only reason we went ahead was it felt right and it felt awesome. We loved the idea from our gut. Luckily, so did the client. Hats off to the all-girls team who thought of it and hats off to Bob from Good Morning Films for making it so well.”

Adding to this, Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing, Mondelez India, said: “From acing in the corporate world to winning Olympic medals, women are at the forefront of creating new milestones, every single day and our film is an ode to each one of them. As a brand that has always promoted gender inclusivity, contemporizing an iconic campaign is our way of recognizing the changing times and extending support to all the women trailblazers. An extension of our ongoing generosity narrative, the film also lands the message of how taking small yet significant steps to acknowledge the achievements of women would make the world a better place to live in. We hope this film brings back a gush of nostalgia and are confident that this refreshed version will find as much love as the original one.”

