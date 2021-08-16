Cadbury Celebrations launches new campaign for Raksha Bandhan  

Cadbury Celebrations, the country’s much-loved chocolate gifting brand, recently announced the launch of a very special campaign for this year’s Raksha Bandhan – #MyFirstRakhi.

Commenting on the campaign, Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “For years now Mondelez India has been an innate part of festivals and occasions like Raksha Bandhan, and has redefined the joy of gifting and shared moments with Cadbury Celebrations. Through #MyFirstRakhi, we wanted to make a meaningful difference to the lives of these kids who don't get to experience festivals like we do. To celebrate Rakhi you need to feel the touch of its threads and hence we provided a solution to give them a sense of touch. With the focus on spreading happiness and banking on the proposition of ‘Kuch Achha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye’, the campaign promises a new start for children who have missed experiencing the joy of celebrating this festival in its truest sense.”

Every year siblings in India celebrate Raksha Bandhan following the traditional rituals of a sister tying a Rakhi, a thread symbolising the bond they share, and the brother in return gifting a promise to protect her and that bond, all their life. However, this moment of joy, is deeply missed by many children in the country who are differently abled especially with their upper limbs. Often these children opt for prosthetic hands to help them build their lives. The journey for them is a long one where, as the child grows up, the prosthetic arms are recommended change, basis various factors. They typically start with basic prosthetic arms which lack the sense of touch, a very important sensation in their formative years.

To make a meaningful difference to the lives of these children and help them celebrate this bond in the most fulfilling way possible, Cadbury Celebrations has partnered with Social Hardware, an organization working towards providing assistive devices and rehabilitation services to underserved communities to develop a unique senor based prosthetic arm that will let children feel the sense of touch, an integral part of growing up. The brand has pledged to provide these low-cost sensor-based hands to many children across the country by continuing to partner with Social Hardware in the coming year. For people looking at availing of this solution at an affordable price, the details of the process and the organizations can be accessed on www.cadburycelebrationsmyfirstrakhi.com.

Building on the same sentiment is the campaign film that beautifully captures the story of a sister and her physically disabled older brother, Shubham, who yearns to experience the feeling of a Rakhi tied around his wrist. The feeling is turned around as the brother’s wish is fulfilled with a low-cost sensor enabled prosthetic hand, advised by his doctor. The story sees a sweet end as the dearest older brother spiritedly prepares for the festival, excited to experience his first Rakhi in the most real way possible.

Commenting on the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer – Ogilvy India said, “Raksha Bandhan is a very special festival celebrated across the country. With #MyFirstRakhi we are helping ensure that every brother who has so far missed experiencing the joy of celebrating this festival, can now feel the bonds of this beautiful relationship on his hand.”

#MyFirstRakhi campaign will be led with a TVC created by Ogilvy India, and further amplified through digital and social activations along with innovative OOH advertising by Wavemaker.

