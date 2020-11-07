Cadbury Celebrations' latest Diwali ad is 'Not Just A Cadbury Ad'

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign provides an advertising platform to local retailers, whose businesses would have been impacted by the pandemic

For many across the world, 2020 has been one of the most challenging years - with the Covid-19 pandemic bringing lives and livelihoods to a grinding halt. But as always, in times of great strife, our humanity asserted itself with many reporting that the surprising kindness and generosity they received from others made everything feel a little better.

Cadbury Celebrations wanted to do its bit and created a data driven campaign platformed by ‘Not Just A Cadbury Ad’ to highlight the spirit of generosity in action.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy, Cadbury Celebrations’ latest Diwali campaign provides an advertising platform to local retailers, whose businesses would have been impacted by the pandemic.

Cadbury Celebrations, Ogilvy and Wavemaker come together to put this campaign into action. Facebook & YouTube helped drive this hyper local data driven campaign that reached out to a large set of audience.

The brand designed a truly unique real-time data experience in a Cadbury ad where it advertised not just for itself but also for thousands of small businesses across India.

The displayed small stores in the ad changed based on the location in which the ad was being viewed. Therefore, a person viewing the ad in Pune would be guided to small stores in Pune, in their vicinity. Similarly, a person in Mumbai or Delhi, would see the names of the small stores in his vicinity.

In short, Cadbury custom-designed hundreds of versions of the same ad, with the relevant geo-targeting based on pin codes. And developed an algorithm that served an ad customized to the viewer based on their geo location. In order to execute this multi-platform activation campaign, Cadbury reached out to 1800+ local retailers across 260+ pin codes in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Indore & Pune.

Commenting on the campaign, Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India, said: “Over the years, Cadbury Celebrations has become synonymous with festivals in India. This year, more than any other, warrants for acts that signify new beginnings and the potential of goodness in an imperfect world, and our recent Celebrations campaign infuses this thought at the back of evoking generosity. With the proposition of ‘Iss Diwali Aap #KiseKhushKarenge’, we are putting our best foot forward to inspire people to do what’s right, this time with an intention to remind people to support their local retailers. Through this campaign, we hope to share the warmth of this season with the small businesses as we prepare to celebrate one of India’s biggest festival.”

The ad beautifully captures an Indian family celebrating the occasion of Diwali where the woman of the house gifts something to every member of the family bought from a local store. It ends on a celebratory note urging people to support local stores and add sweetness to everyone’s Diwali this year.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “The heart of this campaign lies in generosity, especially in these trying times. This data-driven, localised and personalised campaign captures generosity experienced at a local community level, where we featured local retailers & urged people to remember them while gifting this Diwali.”