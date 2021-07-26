BYJU’S honours the sacrifices of parents in new campaign

BYJU’S, the world’s leading edtech company and the creator of India’s most loved school learning app, launched its Parents Day (celebrated on July 25th) special digital campaign - #HonourTheSacrifices. The campaign aims to showcase the everlasting parental bond and parents’ relentless commitment to providing the best for their children to help achieve their dreams.

Encapsulating these emotions, BYJU’S launched a film that binds the audience with the love and warmth of a beautiful parent-child relationship. It aims to celebrate parents for the selfless commitment and lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing the relationship with their children and always encouraging them to follow their passion.

Conceptualised by the in-house team and created in partnership with Dora Digs, the film takes us through a trip down memory lane to remind us about all the sacrifices made by our parents. The film includes four beautiful stories showing how our parents have always had our backs and never shied away from providing us with any necessary support to achieve our goals.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)