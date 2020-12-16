Burger King UK to let local restaurants use its Instagram account for free

The burger chain will help small businesses leverage the reach of its social media account to support them in the times of the pandemic

Burger King has made news after it announced its decision to let independent restaurants in the United Kingdom use its Instagram accout. Many local restaurant businesses in the UK and around the world took a hit after the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced. The objective behind the move is to let small businesses leverage the reach and popularity of its Instagram account for promotion.

“There’s more to life than the Whopper” reads Burger King UK’s latest Instagram post.

There’s Roti King, Sultan’s Place, Eco, Dumplings Legend, Ochi’s, Damak Platzki… In short, there are many great dishes from thousands of restaurants that deserve to be as famous as the Whopper.

As we head into tier three across more parts of the country, its clear independent restaurants need all our support.

So , we’ve decided to give you a break from our burger pics and make our Instagram available to all these restaurants.

Until they can reopen, they can advertise on our Instagram for free.

Friends from the hospitality industry: if you want us to share your signature dish on Instagram, post it with #WhopperAndFriends

