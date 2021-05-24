Brooke Bond Lipton India biggest advertiser on TV in Tea category: TAM

DJ Sons Consumer Goods leads in Print, while Amar Tea tops the category in Radio, for the period Jan- May’21

Despite television being the preferred medium for the advertisers in the Tea category, the category's total ad volume grew by 13% in Jan- March’21 over Jan-May’20 on television whereas on Radio advertising volumes for Tea registered a 44% rise in the same period, according to the TAM AdEx data on the category for TV, Print and Radio mediums.

On Print, the category witnessed a marginal decline in the period Jan-May’21 as compared to the same period of last year.

As per the report, the highest advertising of Tea category on the Print medium was registered in Jan'21 while on Radio March'21 registered maximum advertising. Moreover, TV registered a 24% share for Tea category advertising in May'21 which was the highest since Jan'21.

Television was the most preferred medium by advertisers of Tea with a 92% share of Ad Insertions on it. Whereas Radio had 7% insertion share and Print had 1%.

As per the report, the top five advertisers of the Tea category hold a 97% share of ad volumes on Television. While on Print and Radio the top five advertisers had a 70% share of Ad Volumes during Jan-May'21.

Brook Bond Lipton India is the leading advertiser in the category on television with an 83% share followed by Tata Global Beverages, AV Thomas Group, Gujarat Tea Processor, and Pataka Industries, whereas DJ Sons Consumer Good led the top five advertisers to list on Print with a35% share followed by Tata Global Beverages, Duncans, Gujarat Tea Processors, Oswal Soap Group.

Amar Tea leads the list of advertisers on Radio with an 18% share. DJ Consumer Goods (18%), Today Tea (14%), Surjamal Tea(11%) and Jivraj Tea (10%) were among the top five advertisers.

