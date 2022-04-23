Brand ambassador Anushka Sharma stars in GIVA's latest campaign

A silver jewellery startup, GIVA is now launching its advertising campaign featuring its brand ambassador and leading Bollywood superstar, Anushka Sharma. Conceptualized to highlight how GIVA’s jewellery celebrates love in all its forms, the campaign will be featured on OTT platforms like SonyLiv and Hotstar as well as social media platforms like Instagram and Youtube. The advertisement shows Anushka Sharma experimenting with silver jewellery from GIVA’s range of bespoke collections to find a perfect match for the occasion, only to finalize upon a beautiful earring piece after seeking approval from her pet dog. Crafted with a peppy soundtrack and framed with the ever effervescent Anushka Sharma, the campaign aims to deliver the key message that GIVA extols the virtue of love in all its forms.

GIVA is distinguished by its use of authentic 925 hallmark silver as the base metal for all its products. Having tasted remarkable success in the past few years, GIVA is aiming to’ augment its online penetration by building a physical presence through collaborations with existing retailers and leveraging the vivacity of its brand ambassador, Anushka Sharma.

Elaborating on this latest advertising campaign, Ishendra Agarwal, Founder-GIVA quipped, “At GIVA, we believe in celebrating love in all its forms-be it loves for yourself, your spouse, parents or even your pets. Our latest advertising campaign encapsulates this very commemoration with our brand ambassador Anushka Sharma. With Anushka at her vivacious best in the advertisement, we wanted to portray GIVA as the perfect accessorizing option for every occasion. At GIVA, we have crafted jewellery pieces for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, festive occasions, or even as a perfect gift to yourself to make every day special. While the initial plan is to tap the online viewer base of platforms like Hotstar, SonyLiv, and Youtube and social media platforms like Instagram, we will eventually expand to other media avenues and follow up with further media campaigns. We are confident that our unique product line combined with Anushka’s bubbly persona will further enhance our appeal to a wider audience.”

Known not just for her acting prowess, Anushka Sharma is a role model for scores of Indians and has an ebullient persona that continues to endear her loyal fan base. Just like GIVA, she embodies the essence of a true go-getter who has donned multiples roles in life; being a leading actress, a film producer as well as a loving mother. Commenting on GIVA’s latest ad campaign, she added, “I believe that love needs to be celebrated in every moment, and GIVA’s timeless, yet modern collections are true embodiments of this emotion. Exquisitely crafted in authentic silver, each piece symbolizes all forms of love and is a perfect gifting choice for yourself or your loved ones. It was a joy shooting for GIVA’s latest ad campaign and the final ad film accurately depicts the excitement I feel while selecting from GIVA’s collection of elegant jewellery pieces. I believe that this ad film will further strengthen the brand’s appeal amongst a wider audience and increase the number of GIVA followers.”

This latest advertisement campaign will go a long way in strengthening brand recall amongst a broader audience, especially by capitalizing on Anushka Sharma’s immense fan base. With the Indian consumer increasingly preferring quality jewellery products over imitation jewellery, GIVA has been expanding its sales and is emerging as a formidable brand in the Indian fine jewellery space. By focusing on providing authentic silver jewellery at affordable price points, GIVA is appealing to a new set of consumers who are both price and quality conscious.

