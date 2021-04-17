Bisleri looks to reinforce consumers’ trust with ‘Samajhdaar Bisleri peete hai’ campaign

Bisleri has launched a new 360-degree integrated campaign, ‘Samajhdaar Bisleri Peete Hai’, to reinforce consumers’ trust and raise awareness on the difference between the original Bisleri and counterfeit alternatives in the market.

Today’s consumer is aware, educated and is diligent while selecting products, however the same discipline is ignored when it comes to water as they are alright to compromise and settle for unknown, unprocessed variants of mineral water. The campaign is an effort to initiate and provoke the consumer to be vigilant and choose a trusted mineral water brand like Bisleri, and not just settle for any other variant that may not follow the same quality of stringent hygiene protocols.

The TVC features Bisleri’s Baadal and his thirsty rider. At a shop, the shopkeeper hands him a local brand of bottled water despite him asking for Bisleri. As the rider is about to drink the water, Baadal quickly intervenes and points out that what he is consuming may not be safe and directs him to a shop which sells the original Bisleri. The camel then declares, ‘Samajhdaar Bisleri Peete Hai’, embarrassing his rider.

In another TVC which will go live next week, a classroom full of camels are shown mocking the teacher as he punishes a camel for misbehaving. As he leans forward to drink a glass of water from a pot, the class breaks into peals of laughter as they observe their teacher opting for an unhygienic way of drinking water. The camel, who was earlier reprimanded, then teases the professor for being unaware about Bisleri’s contactless mineral water, which is bottled in hygienic conditions.

Speaking about the new campaign, Anjana Ghosh, Director – Marketing, Bisleri International Private Limited, said, “We are extremely excited to bring back our endearing Brand Ambassadors with a new story to tell on screen. Bisleri has always centered its focus on the consumers and created various brand milestones addressing critical needs, building knowledge and ensuring safety. In the mineral water segment, all bottles seem equivalent but there is a stark difference in the production process and this is what we need to educate and trigger consumers to make the right choice. Being consumer friendly we have already introduced Bisleri@Doorstep service which will not only offer convenience to the consumers but also a reason for preference for the right choice – Bisleri Mineral Water and the campaign reiterates the same with the new theme - Samajhhdaar Bisleri Peete Hai”.

Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, Anuraag Khandelwal, ECD and Creative Head (Mumbai), said, "While in the last campaign our samajhdaar camels knew that not every bottle of water is Bisleri, this time around the camels are set to underline that humans can sometimes be careless in choosing the correct bottled water. Besides taking good-humoured digs at humans, our camels also emphasise on the facts that make Bisleri a far superior choice."

Each drop of Bisleri mineral water goes through a scientifically advanced, rigorous 10-step quality process at a production facility that is highly state-of-the-art. Moreover, the water goes through 114 quality tests at various stages of its production and at this stage mineral that have health benefits are been added. Bisleri mineral water goes through a thorough process of mineralisation where essential minerals like potassium and magnesium are added in the water which helps to gain health benefits. Also, it ensures that the production and packaging is completely contactless which meets the highest standard of safety and purity.

