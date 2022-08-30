Best ads of fortnight: Google's #BolneSeSabHoga to HDFC Bank's Vigil Aunty

Here are some of the ad campaigns that we found appealing in the August 15 to August 29 period

The Indian adland is a hotbed of creativity, fresh ideas, and a unique approach to storytelling. It churns out hoards of exciting and appealing ad campaigns on a regular basis, which not only serve the brand purpose but also start exciting conversations.

This fortnightly exchange4media series of best ads features the most appealing and creative ad campaigns that have impressed the audience and critics between August 15 and August 29, 2022.

Please note that this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Goodfellows ‘Companionship means different things to different people’

The launch campaign for Ratan Tata’s companionship company showcases how companionship is provided to senior citizens through young graduates who are vetted for the program. The film showcases an elderly lady going through daily tasks in her solitude like making tea, playing carrom, and praying. It then goes on to depict how a ‘Grandpal’ (a young girl who is volunteering for Goodfellows) comes into the old woman’s life and becomes a companion for her. The campaign has been conceptualised by Goodfellows’ in-house team.

Google ‘#BolneSeSabHoga’

Conceptualised by Toaster, '#BolneSeSabHoga' (by speaking up, everything is possible) with athletes Kiran Dembla and Nikhat Zaree showcases how Google’s Voice search offering helped them have a fighting chance against society's critiques. The films depict how Dembla and Zareen find ways to emerge victorious by learning different skills to become body-building champions and boxing champions respectively.

HDFC Bank ‘Origin Story of Vigil Aunty’

As part of its unique series to help digital India take on bank frauds, HDFC Bank released ‘Origin Story of Vigil Aunty’ to introduce the character and explain why she wants to lead a movement to get India ‘Freedom from Frauds’. Vigil Aunty is played by VJ Lola Kutty (Anuradha Menon). The campaign has been conceptualised by Kinnect and has interesting pop culture references that will leave you chuckling.

Tinder India ‘We Need To Talk’

Conceptualised by ‘The Script Room’, ‘We Need To Talk’ campaign is a part of Tinder India’s ‘Let’s Talk Consent’ initiative that explores the nuances of consent in interpersonal relationships amongst young adults. The film aims to encourage conversations around consent and safe dating. It centres around a birthday party where a group of young adult friends play 'never have I ever'.

WhatsApp ‘Your Privacy More Protected’

WhatsApp has the India edition of its global brand campaign through which it aims to create awareness about privacy on the app. Conceptualised by BBDO India, the campaign consists of a film which shows an exchange between a father and son, while the latter is part of a football match. The son concedes a goal just before half-time, which leads to a WhatsApp conversation between the duo during the break. While the duo converse, WhatsApp showcases its privacy features like end-to-end encryption, two-step verification and hidden online presence. The match resumes and the film ends at a critical point, not revealing the outcome of the conversation.

