Bergner India’s Diwali campaign is a tribute to the 'great Indian family’

Bergner has launched a nostalgic campaign for the Diwali season. The campaign, titled ‘Pyaar, Parivar aur Bergner’, tells the story of how Bergner adds that extra touch of magic to the food that brings joy in our homes.

The film talks about bringing families closer through meals, memories and Bergner India’s products.

Aruni Misha – CEO, Bergner India says, “As a brand, our core philosophy is all about bringing families together, and this reflects in our latest campaign. Pyaar, Parivar aur Bergner talks about making special memories at the dining table with Bergner".

On the journey of ‘Pyaar, Parivar aur Bergner’, Mishra says, “The entire idea behind this film was to craft a story that gives viewers the familiar and familial feeling of Diwali. We provide cookware for all types of Indian kitchens, from rooted traditional to modern kitchen, for all types of food prepared.”

The ad film has been conceptualised by Interactive Avenues.

