Behrouz Biryani launches ‘The Royal Biryani’ ad campaign

Behrouz Biryani launched its national ad campaign today. Crafted by TILT Brand Solutions, the film takes you through the journey of two people who make their new beginning even more special by celebrating with Behrouz Biryani.

The campaign shifts focus on Behrouz Biryani’s narrative as - The Royal Biryani that makes every occasion special from – ‘Secret Biryani recipe crafted 2,000 years ago’. Indrajit Ghosh, Global Head - Marketing Communication and Design, Rebel Foods says, “Biryani is not just-another dish in India. It evokes emotions and holds a special place in everyone’s lives. With this latest campaign, our efforts have been focused on making Behrouz Biryani the go-to brand for making any occasion, special through the royal taste and special offerings we have. The lock down has been tough on personal relationships. At Behrouz Biryani, we realized it may be long before people can step and meet others without fear of the on-going pandemic. To rekindle the special moments that are celebrated over dining out with friends and family, is why we came up with these offerings”

The brand is also parallelly running two other campaigns showcasing their unique offerings called - Mehfil-e-Behrouz and Jashn-e-Behrouz. The 45-second-long ad film, features a newly married couple, who decide to celebrate the new beginnings in an orphanage, serving Behrouz Biryani to the kids. The kids not only enjoy the delicious food but are also captivated by the royal ambience created by. It goes on to show how a simple gesture on a special occasion light up everyone is faces.

Commenting on the campaign thought, Adarsh Atal, Director - Creative and Content, Tilt Brand Solutions said: “Given the task, we decided to have a fresh take on ‘Royalty’. The idea was that there are many every day ‘Rajas and Ranis’ out there that embody certain traits of royalty. Benevolence and empathy being two such traits. He adds, “Just like the royal stories of old, the commercial was written using the familiar yet unique ‘kahaani’ format of ‘Ek tha raja, ek thi rani’. Narrated by Swanand Kirkire, the story brings alive the inherent benevolence and kindness in a newly married couple, who decide to start their life in a way that very few do, but both felt equally good and strongly about”.

Behrouz Biryani, launched in 2016 nationally, and like every other brand that was affected by the pandemic saw a dip of 40% in business. However, business is back to pre-Covid-19 levels and is today present across 160+locations countrywide. Rebel Foods, the parent company of Behrouz Biryani also runs multi-100 crore food brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Sweet Truth and Mandarin Oak.

With the Indian food industry moving to online ordering from dine-ins, Rebel Foods has set up 3500+ restaurants nationally. Of these, Behrouz Biryani operates out of 300+ cloud kitchens in 37cities.