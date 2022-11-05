bebe launches campaign with Sharvari, urges women to experiment with their fashion choices

Women's fashion brand, bebe, along with Myntra, has announced actress Sharvari as its first brand ambassador in the country. Sharvari will endorse the autumn-winter collection and the ad campaign will be visible across regions and various mediums.

With her at the helm of brand promotions, bebe’s new campaign is set to build stronger brand salience with its shoppers and fashionistas across top metros and tier 1 cities, the company said.

The campaign will be promoted extensively across social media to reach the brand’s target audience, comprising largely of modern Indian women. The ad campaign highlights the new season collection, centered on the theme- “Be you”- The video campaign emphasizes on modern women who wish to be glamorous and bold in their fashion choices, while also expressing their individuality through fashion.

Digital ad film:

The 34-second ad campaign, titled ‘’Be You’’ showcases how Bebe allows women to explore their real, fashionable selves and experiment with their fashion choices. The protagonist, Sharvari, represents every woman who takes center stage in her life and exudes confidence wherever she goes. She flaunts bebe's latest autumn-winter collection and celebrates the attitude and confidence that shine through you when you decide to "Be You".

Speaking on the occasion, Bollywood actor, Sharvari, said, "I am delighted to be associated with bebe as their first brand ambassador in the country. bebe offers trendy and contemporary fashion which reflects my personal style. The brand has made a mark for itself across the globe, and I am happy to be a part of the brand's endeavor to strike a chord with its customers and fashionistas of the country."

Speaking about the association, Manohar Kamath, CXO and Chief - Myntra Fashion Brands, Myntra said, “Sharvari embodies the brand bebe perfectly. She is bold, confident, glamorous, fun and unapologetically herself, which resonates with the brand’s persona. Sharvari’s cheerful social presence has the potential to influence and engage the modern woman with her sartorial choices. The association with Sharvari for the new autumn-winter collection is sure to enamor consumers from top tier cities and metros.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)