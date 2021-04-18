BalleBaazi.com welcomes IPL season with their new campaign ‘Cricket Machao'

The music video, featuring Divyenndu, captures the emotions of a true-blue cricket fan who is passionately engrossed in the game and has a reaction to every match moment

BalleBaazi.com, an online fantasy sports platform, is celebrating the onset of the most captivating cricket tournament, IPL with its latest campaign and video song ‘Cricket Machao’.

The peppy campaign represents the spirit of cricket in India by narrating every fan’s reaction to the ultimate action during the matches. The music video features Divyenndu who has been roped in to up the fun quotient of the exciting gaming platform.

With the commencement of the IPL season 2021, BalleBaazi.com is all set to blend into the Indian cricket fever with Divyenndu and the new anthem. Capturing the fervour of the game and the excitement of the cricket-loving audience in the country, ‘Cricket Machao’ showcases Indian millennials’ pulse for the sport.

BalleBaazi.com, the Fantasy Sports vertical of Baazi Games already has an existing userbase of over 6 million who are ardent cricket followers, regular visitors, and players on the BalleBaazi app. With the dawn of the IPL season this year, the popular gaming platform is looking forward to growing its user base by 50%. Established in 2018, BalleBaazi.com has enjoyed a buoyant entry into the industry, accumulating around 5,00,000 active users in less than 12 months. 70% of whom came from Tier II and Tier III cities, showing a mystery element at work. Additionally, the platform also allows users to enjoy other attractive features such as batting and bowling fantasy formats and Tourney Fantasy along with the referral format known as Partnership Programme.

Expressing his views on the campaign and the launch of a new video, Saurabh Chopra, CEO of BalleBaazi.com said, “At BalleBaazi, we are constantly discovering ways to connect with our users. Our aim has always been able to provide the users with the best possible experience by constantly innovating and maintaining their interest. Through this new campaign, we believe that we can relate to the ardent cricket fans with the choice of entertainment they are looking for. The fervour and love for cricket enable people to come together during the IPL and support their favourite team. As majority of the fans will be enjoying the game from their homes, we want to establish a connection with them as well as sustain their interest in the game. #CricketMachao celebrates the passion and enthusiasm the Indian audience has for cricket which will enable them to enjoy the IPL season and have a gripping gaming experience.”

He further added,” We are thankful to Divyenndu for associating with us and bringing this concept to life. We totally love this fun side of his and am sure the audience will too.”

In the video, fans get to see a new cricket engrossed side of Divyenndu that introduces us to the insatiable side of the actor who is a hardcore cricket lover at heart. The music video takes the viewers through the adrenaline rush cricket brings to the fans in India.

Sharing his excitement, brand endorser Divyenndu said, “I am a huge cricket fan, and it gives me immense joy to be a part of a campaign that coincides with my passion. We had a great time shooting for the video and still cannot stop grooving to the amazing beats. Being an Indian, the love for cricket comes from the heart. While this IPL season is yet again to be watched from our homes, I am looking forward to playing on BalleBaazi.com which is going to be my must-do this cricket season. Therefore, I am all set to Cricket Machao with BalleBaazi this IPL season.”

