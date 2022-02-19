Magicbricks' campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana focuses on homebuyers' other needs

Magicbricks bolsters its position as a full-stack real estate service provider through its transformed avatar, marked by a uniquely engaging campaign- “Property Sahi. Aur Ab Services Sabhi” that catches the pulse of Indian consumers. Featuring its brand ambassador, Ayushmann Khurrana, Magicbricks launched the first of the three TVCs of the new campaign which also debuts a unique sonic signature as a new brand asset.

With this campaign, the brand aims to evolve with the changing needs of Indian consumers by providing a bouquet of 15+ services like expert advice to home loan, legal assistance to consultation on vaastu & décor amongst many others.

Magicbricks is now ready to walk hand-in-hand with consumers through the multiple stages of the consumer journey of making a house a home. Commenting on the launch of the new campaign Mr. Devarshy Ganguly-Head of Marketing, Magicbricks, said, “As a market leader for 15 years, we have had the opportunity to understand the evolving needs of our consumers. This has helped us thoughtfully create a bouquet of services which brings seamless convenience to consumers across the buying journey and beyond. The new campaign celebrates our partnership with consumers, reinstates our messaging and brand purpose- Magicbricks will now be a one stop solution for everything that is needed to transform a house to a dream home.

Further, our association with Khurrana has grown from strength to strength. He is synonymous with trust and credibility, values that also define Magicbricks.”

Commenting on the association Brand ambassador and Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Buying a house is a milestone in anyone’s life and Magicbricks’ new campaign ‘Property Sahi. Aur Ab Services Sabhi’ is all about converting a house to a home. Magicbricks has truly endeavored to address issues related to property services, and its transition into a full-stack service provider will help consumers immensely. It has always been a delight to work with Magicbricks, and I am elated to be a part of this transformational journey for the brand.”

Ankur Suman- Partner & ECD- RK Swamy BBDO, said, “We wanted to present the big transformation in Magicbricks not as a new business objective but as a genuine response to fulfill the changing needs in the new world. The challenge was that the communication shouldn't lose sight of the core, while talking about the new offerings. We are happy we were able to do it in a manner that's very relevant and relatable to all of us as consumers.”

The first film is a manifesto for the brand's new avatar. Opening with a warm and relatable monologue by Ayushmann Khurrana, the film looks back at the 15 years journey of Magicbricks and how it opens doors of new opportunities for homebuyers with an expanded portfolio of services by Magicbricks. Evolving with changing customer requirements, the film is a voice-over-led film where Brand Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana takes the viewers through the lives of various households strung together in an engaging montage. The film sets the stage for the brand’s move into the various home-related services in a manner that is hassle-free and best-in-class. In terms of tonality of all the films, it continues to follow a warm, wholesome slice of life approach which over the years has become an identity of all Magicbricks communication.

The campaign has been conceptualized by Ankur Suman and Pragya Bhatnagar from RK Swamy BBDO, Delhi as a set of three TVCs, which reflect evolution of brand with changing aspirations of Indian consumers. With this campaign, Magicbricks has planned a high decibel multi-media national communications outreach of six to eight weeks across media.

