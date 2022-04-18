IPL: Season sees jump in categories & advertisers in last 11 matches

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed a marginal increase in ad volumes on television for the first 22 matches, according to the TAM Sports- IPL Advertising report. The report stated that when comparing 22 matches from each season, the average ad volume per channel increased by 3% during IPL 15 over IPL 14.

Meanwhile, looking at 22 matches of this season, the number of categories and advertisers grew by 9% and 5% in the last 11 matches as compared to the first 11 matches. However, the brand count dropped by 1%. Moreover, the count of channels during IPL 15 is 21 whereas it was 22 during IPL 14.

As reported earlier by exchange4media, the average ad volume per channel increased by 4% when 13 matches from each season were compared over IPL 14. In fact, when the first 13 matches of IPL 15, were compared to the same number of matches in IPL 14, the number of categories, advertisers, and brands plummeted by 37%, 14%, and 20%, respectively.

Among the top categories and advertisers on this year TATA IPL, the e-com- gaming sector continued to lead the list whereas Sports Technologies, which owns and operates fantasy sports portal Dream11, continued to the lead the advertisers this year too. The report further stated that only four out of the top five categories were common between IPL 14 and 15 in the first 22 matches.

During the first 22 matches, the top five categories' list includes four categories from the 'E-commerce' sector with nearly 33% share of ad volumes in IPL 15. The top five together had 40% share of ad volumes. Sports Technologies was the only common advertiser among the top five advertisers during IPL 15 and IPL 14. The top five advertisers contributed 22% share of ad volumes during 22 matches of IPL 15.

The other top advertisers for this IPL season include Vini Products, KP Pan Foods, Dreamplug Technologies and Tata Digital. Last year, Just Dial, Upstox, Parle Agro and FM Mart were among the other advertisers in the top five list.

Additionally, Century Ply was the top exclusive brand on Hindi+English language sports channels, whereas 7 Up led the exclusive brands on Regional sports channels. Panasonic Smart AC, Jaquar Bath + Light, Google Search Engine and Paisabazaar.com were among the other exclusive brands on Hindi plus English language sports channels. While, Asian Paints, Havells, Realman and Hero were among the top five on regional channels.

As per the report, a total 103 brands were advertised on both regional and Hindi+English sports channels during the first 22 matches of IPL 15. Dream11.com was on top among the common brands including Kamla Pasand, Cred, Tataneu, and Spotify.

