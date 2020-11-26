ASICS SportStyle launches ‘Her Heritage’ campaign in India with Soha Ali Khan

ASICS SportStyle has launched the international 'Her Heritage' campaign in India to announce the launch of the first female-focused release from ASICS SportStyle. The campaign film features actress & author Soha Ali Khan describing her heritage & the role her mother has played in her life throughout the years.

With the Her Heritage campaign, ASICS SportStyle is celebrating women who pursue their passions unapologetically. This collection of sneakers has been created for all generations of women who challenge boundaries and make waves in the world, one step at a time. The models within this collection, deliberately sport dual-tones, powerful hues of White and Gold, representing the strength and beauty of a winner, overlaid with transparent and breathable mesh.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia said, "The heritage refers not only to one’s ancestry but also to the cultural heritage informed by the country and culture one grows up in. With the ‘Her Heritage’ campaign, we want to celebrate the relationship between Mother and Daughter and the impact that they have had on each other’s life & growth and Soha Ali Khan is the perfect fit to portray the same."

The collection includes three ASICS SportStyle silhouettes: the trail-inspired GEL-Nandi, the supremely comfortable GEL-Quantum 360 6, and the Japan S PF. The wide variety of styles within the new womenswear offering allows for the wearer to choose a silhouette that reflects and compliments them in their endeavors to experiment with the world around them.