Asian Paints, PolicyBazaar.com new entrants in top 10 brands list: BARC week 2

Hindustan Lever continued to lead the advertisers list whereas Harpic Power led the brands list in week 2 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data. As per the weekly data, the brands list witnessed two new entrants - Asian Paints & PolicyBazaar.com

Hindustan Lever maintained its lead position this week and registered 4010.93 ad volume (000s) followed by Reckitt on the second position with 3187.2 ad volume (000s) and Ponds India on the third position with 995.42 ad volume (000s). Meanwhile, Brooke Bond Lipton India grabbed the fourth position with 955.19 ad volume (000s) and Cadburys India stood on the fifth position with 912.72 ad volume (000s).

ITC stood at number six with 715.68 ad volume (000s), Godrej Consumer Products on the seventh position with 600.86 ad volume (000s). Additionally, Procter & Gamble, Amazon Online India, and Colgate Palmolive India bagged eighth, ninth, and tenth positions with 540.18 ad volume (000s), 479.42 ad volume (000s) and 414.71 ad volume (000s) respectively.

On the other hand, Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean led the list of top brands of this week, with 631.12 ad volume (000s) followed by Dettol Antiseptic Liquid on the second position with 494.26 ad volume (000s) and Dettol Toilet Soaps on the third position with 346.77 ad volume (000s).

Lizol All In 1 bagged the fourth spot with 338.51 ad volume (000s) and PolicyBazaar.com stood on number five with 334.9 ad volume (000s). Meanwhile, Asian Paints, Horlicks, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner and Ultratech Cement bagged sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth spots with 307.22 ad volume (000s), 296.07 ad volume (000s), 295.06 ad volume (000s) and 294.3 ad volume (000s) respectively. Clinic Plus Shampoo stood at the tenth position with 268.42 ad volume (000s).

