Asian Paints celebrates Durga Puja with festive film

Through the course of 37 years, Asian Paints Sharad Shamman has nurtured, inspired and championed Bengal’s festive soul, Durga Puja. Paying a musical tribute to the changing tones of Sharodiya, and to celebrate recognition of the festival as a world heritage by UNESCO, Asian Paints has launched their new film for Sharad Shamman.

The film opens in the 80’s, exploring the journey of a music video through decades. Marked by retro music, complete with disco riffs and octa-pad beats, the 80’s move on to the 90’s, with pop rock signatures of the times. The song progresses into the 2000s, with the first flushes of electronica. Each decade is represented by an Asian Paints paint can from the times. The film echoes the core sentiments that styles and customs may change, but the spirit of Sharodiya stays the same.

Speaking on the film, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “We’ve been championing Asian Paints Sharad Shamman in Kolkata for the last 37 years, since 1985. As we get into the 38th year, the celebrations have become even more special since UNESCO has inscribed the festival as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Over the last four decades, Asian Paints has been synonymous with Durga Pujo celebrations, not just in encouraging art and the culture of the city, but also in heightening the excitement among pandals to win the prestigious Sharad Shamman trophy.”

“We have more than one reason to celebrate Sharodiya this year. The decision taken by UNESCO to declare Durga Pujo as an intangible world heritage inspired us to reimagine our annual Sharad Shamman campaign. The film is a tribute to Kolkata’s evolving pop culture, its sounds and images. The changing musical signatures through the course of the film have managed to invite the vintage past to our contemporary celebrations. It is a quick tour through Kolkata’s cultural history, a tribute to the people and the customs that have helped us become a world heritage in the first place,” remarked Sujoy Roy, Executive Creative Director of Ogilvy India.

