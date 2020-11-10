Ariel brings film to launch washing capsules

Detergent brand Ariel has launched single-use tablets called PODs. To promote the product, the brand has come up with a campaign showing how the product works.

“Ariel 3in1 PODs, launched in India very recently, are pre-dosed washing capsules, filled with concentrate liquid detergent. Ariel 3in1 PODs are 3-chambered PODs providing the consumers with a 3in1 HD Clean benefit – cleaning, stain removal and brightness,” the company said.

“Powerful things come in small packages. Ariel PODs are innovatively designed, with a water-soluble film holding concentrated liquid detergent in 3 chambers. When a POD is placed into a washing machine, the film dissolves completely in wash, leaving no residue. The 3 compartments work together to provide a brilliant laundry experience to the user, with impeccable cleaning, tough stain removal, and brilliant brightness that makes whites brighter and colours more vibrant. Ariel Matic 3in1 PODs are suitable for both Top and Front Load Fully Automatic washing machines. Ariel is also the detergent recommended by most washing machine manufacturers globally,” it said.

Speaking about the launch of the new Ariel PODs, Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India and Vice President, Fabric Care said, “Ariel POD’s is our latest laundry innovation globally and were developed by P&G after years and years of research and development. It promises to transform your laundry experience from being a mundane, time-consuming and complicated task, to one which is fun and convenient. With Ariel PODs you no longer need to tediously measure and dose multiple products or worry about getting perfect laundry results in a washing machine. Just pop a POD in your machine to get an outstanding HD clean every time. It is perfection simplified. Once you try it, you will never go back.”

Celebrated Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who also Ariel’s brand ambassador, added, “I am elated that Ariel PODs has now made its much-awaited debut in India. Just like cooking is an experience, even laundry with Ariel PODs can be a unique experience. So much fun!! And continuing to give you Ariel’s superior performance. As we know Ariel is the #1 brand recommended by most washing machine makers globally, PODs are designed to work in both top and front load machines. So, I am going to upgrade to this small and powerful laundry solution – Ariel 3in1 POD. Do you POD?"