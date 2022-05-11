APL Apollo launches new brand campaign with Tiger Shroff

APL Apollo Pipes has launched two new television campaigns featuring its brand ambassador and actor Tiger Shroff. The film showcases the durability and resistance power of its pipes and water tanks.

The TVCs go with the tagline ‘Never Cracks Under Pressure’.

The APL Apollo Pipes TVC film opens with Tiger Shroff coming to the rescue when he hears his partner scream, looking at bacteria in the water. He realizes that the problem was with their current non-durable water pipe which led to leakage and harmful bacteria growth.

In the next scene, he is seen combating the bacteria and fixing the problem with APL Apollo’s CPVC pipes to the beat of a thrilling background score. The TVC ends with Tiger Shroff testing the water quality after fitting CPVC Pipes, establishing the fact that APL Apollo’s CPVC pipes are the best choice for leakage-free and durable plumbing. It also testifies that these pipes are trustworthy and safe in regards to residential piping and when it comes to an individual’s health.

The APL Apollo Water Tanks TVC begins with a door-breaking entry from action star, Tiger Shroff as he rescues his date from a gang of ruffians. The TVC is set against the backdrop of a terrace that consists of multiple water tanks. While fighting the goons, Tiger Shroff ends up breaking the water tanks except for one water tank, and that is APL Apollo’s Water Tank. When curiosity about its strength piques his interest, that’s when a voice-over talks about the features and USPs of the water tank.

Commenting on the campaign, Sameer Gupta, Managing Director, Apollo Pipes Limited remarked, “Apollo Pipes, over the years, has established itself as a leading quality-driven piping company moving from strength to strength in terms of customer satisfaction. The brand has seen a significant amount of business growth after onboarding Tiger Shroff as the brand ambassador. The actor’s strength and flexibility resonate the best with the brand. Our next step for this association was to create a focused storyline that springs from the brand philosophy of ‘Never Cracks Under Pressure’ to engage with the audience in a quirky and intriguing way. We look forward to accomplishing major milestones in our journey, together.”

