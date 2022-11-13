Agoda & Rashmika Mandanna say no more drama for holiday bookings

Digital travel platform Agoda has launched its first-ever digital ad in India featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Addressing pain points faced by many when trying to plan a family holiday, the digital campaign, which has been launched on Facebook and YouTube, features a playful reenactment of classic Bollywood scenes, as it highlights the dilemmas faced trying to incorporate everyone’s needs into the final destination decision process.

The ad messaging seeks to focus on the ease of planning and booking travel on Agoda’s hassle-free platform and app. This campaign with the theme “Holiday Bookings? No more drama” encourages travellers to Try Agoda, and is part of Agoda’s growing focus on the India market, following successful influencer campaigns across the country over the last year.

Matteo Frigerio, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Agoda explained, “India is a dynamic market and one where we have seen real growth for our accommodation and flights products. We want to connect more with Indian travellers and partners alike, and hope this collaboration with Rashmika will reflect the fun side of our brand, endearing us to Indian customers in a memorable and relatable way. The ad strikes a chord because it weaves in real-life dilemmas faced by many people booking a family getaway, while working with Rashmika gives Agoda that added authenticity and profile to reach new audiences in India.”

Rashmika Mandanna, said of the partnership, “I love to set off on new adventures whenever my filming schedule permits, and I need a travel app that lets me plan those trips easily. As I am sure so many people can relate, when you travel with family or friends, you want to make sure everyone’s happy and their needs are satisfied, but sometimes there is a lot of back and forth to make that happen perfectly! I loved Agoda’s approach to this ad to play on those real-life dilemmas in a fun and engaging way. We had fun filming in Bollywood-esque style with me as the heroine who manages to use the Agoda app to find a holiday spot that suited my macho ‘brothers’’ need for a gym, my ‘mother’s’ request for free breakfasts and of course my ‘dad’s’ desire for great value deals. I am thrilled to have partnered with Agoda for their first-ever digital ad in India, and hope you #TryAgoda while planning your next trip."

McCann Worldgroup, the partnering agency behind the campaign, leveraged their deep cultural understanding of evolving India to create a concept that resonates with families throughout the country.

