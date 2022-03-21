Ageas Federal Life Insurance unveils new campaign featuring Sachin Tendulkar

Ageas Federal Life Insurance today announced the launch of its c campaign primarily targeted at parents featuring its brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar. Using Deep Fake AI Video Regeneration Technology to accurately recreate an 11-year-old Sachin, the campaign film is a fresh, contemporary way of storytelling.

In the film, a quietly confident, young Sachin records a special message for his older self on being fearless despite the hurdles of the world. At the end of the film, referring to his own childhood experiences, he urges parents not to fear the future but to prepare for it. Timely investment in life insurance liberates parents from financial limitations and helps them to plan for a fearless future for their children.

Speaking on the importance of the campaign, Karthik Raman, Chief Marketing Officer and Head – Products, Ageas Federal Life Insurance said, “Our Brand Ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar is the perfect embodiment of being #FutureFearless. Un-deterred by any hurdles that life threw at him, he persevered with determination to achieve his dreams and build his future. Our aim through this campaign, is to use Sachin’s example to encourage parents to wisely plan for their children’s future. We are going through uncertain times but with financial discipline and timely investment in life insurance, parents can help fulfil the fearless dreams of their children.”

“We are also excited about our brand film which uses DeepFake AI Video Regeneration Technology to portray a young Sachin at the age of 11 years. While we have watched the Master Blaster innumerable times as an adult, we did not have any pre-existing footage of him as a child. Hence, we completely relied on this technology to de-age him and create the video,” Karthik added.

The #FutureFearless campaign was conceptualized and created in partnership with VMLY&R India. It is a completely digital-led campaign using social media platforms, influencer pages, and different digital media like OTT platforms and news sites.

Commenting on the campaign, Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R India said, “It’s amazing what we can do with technology. We can tell stories that could have never been told before. We wanted an inspiring figure to convince parents to overcome their fears with better financial planning from Ageas Federal Life Insurance, and who better than our protagonist - the 11-year-old Sachin. While we knew this was something we could achieve using technologies such as DeepFake AI, unfortunately for us, we didn’t have any pre-existing videos of Sachin as a child. Instead of letting that stop us, we found our way through custom tech innovations.”

Mukund further added, “This is perhaps the first time a person is being de-aged by so many years. Not just that, even the voice is de-aged. We recorded the adult Sachin and de-aged his voice to make sure it had realistic notes and nuances, things people recognize about him today.”

The campaign stems from the #FutureFearless survey conducted by Ageas Federal Life Insurance with research partner, YouGov India, which examined the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the financial preparedness of Indian parents in planning for their children’s education, career and other life goals.

Findings from the survey revealed that saving for their children’s future emerged as the one of the top priorities for parents, amid pandemic-led forced cut down on savings and investments, after addressing medical exigencies. Moreover, with the increasing cost of education along with parents’ ambitions for their children, saving for academics has taken precedence over other life goals for their children like saving for marriage or setting up a business. Life insurance emerged as one of the top preferences for parents when saving or investing for the long-term goals of their children.

