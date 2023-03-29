Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund honours partners who support us in investment

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited has launched a campaign #AapkeSapnoKeSarthi to recognise the dedication and commitment of our partners towards making investing an effortless experience for investors.

#AapkeSapnoKeSarthi aims to recognize the important role that MFPs play in the financial ecosystem and is committed to supporting them in their efforts to educate and guide investors. As part of this commitment, ABSL-MF has launched several initiatives aimed at empowering MFPs and enhancing their capabilities. These initiatives include training programs, investor education campaigns, and digital tools to help MFPs better serve their clients.

Commenting on the campaign, A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., said, “Our mutual fund partners have been the driving force behind our company's success for many years. Their unwavering commitment to our investors and their expertise in navigating challenging market conditions have been crucial in creating long-term value for our customers. We are incredibly grateful for their exceptional services, and we recognise the significant role they play in shaping the growth and development of the mutual fund industry. With our latest campaign, #AapkeSapnoKeSarthi, we hope to showcase the dedication and commitment of our partners and highlight their role as trusted companions in our investors' financial journeys.”

The three-minute film shows how these partners, who often go unnoticed, always put their investors' interests ahead of their own, even if it means sacrificing their personal time and responsibilities. The emotional support and guidance provided by these partners are highlighted in the film, and it is heart-warming to see how they have become an integral part of the investor's family. The campaign is directed by Prateek Pendharkar under the creative guidance of Lakshyya Sharma who is a Creative Head with Zero Followers.

Commenting on the ad campaign, Vaibhav Somani, CBO and COO Zero Followers, said, “Creating a campaign that celebrates the unwavering commitment of mutual fund partners towards making investing an effortless experience for investors was a challenging yet fulfilling experience for our team.”

