Abby’s joins hands with award program ‘The One Show’

ABBY’s has joined hands with The One Show, one of the prestigious award programs in advertising, design and digital marketing, hereby sharing the stage with other global and regional award platforms. The association creates a new gold standard in recognising and awarding the region’s best creativity by bringing global standards of judging, jury selection and transparency to the already revered and established Indian Awards brand.

For over 40 years, The One Show’s Gold Pencil, one of the most sought-after awards, has been regarded as one of the top prizes in the international creative industry. The One Show has had a rich legacy of honouring some of the most ground-breaking ideas, created by some of the most remarkable minds in creativity across the globe.

Speaking on the association, Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club for Creativity, said: “As the world’s premier non-profit advertising and design awards program, The One Show is delighted to be associated with the Abby Awards of the Ad Club. The One Show is committed to raising the bar on creative judging standards all over the world. With India already a rising new global creative powerhouse, the Abby Awards will further add shine to a very respected domestic creative program.”

Speaking on the initiative, Partha Sinha, President, The Ad Club, said, “Abby’s has been India’s mainstay for 56 years when it comes to recognising creativity and innovation across the communication industry. We wanted to add more heft and give Abby’s a place on the global stage it so well deserves. The association with ‘The One Show’ will enhance our judging standards to match global best practices, help in selection of juries and raise levels of transparency in the entire awarding process.”

The Abby Awards will represent the South Asia region that includes India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and has been doing so since 2004.

In keeping with contemporary trends today, the Abby’s will include categories such as Direct, Design, Digital, Mobile, Technology, Still Craft, Digital Craft, Radio Craft, Video Craft, Brand Activation & Promotion, Branded Content & Entertainment, PR, Broadcaster, Publisher making it a total communication award in the true sense of the word.

The Abby’s will be a part of the Goafest in partnership with the AAAI. This year will mark the thirteenth Abby Award at Goafest after a break of the last 2 years due to the pandemic.

The Awards Governing Committee for ABBY’s Awards includes:

Rana Barua, (AGC Chairman), Group CEO, Havas Group India

Jaideep Gandhi, (Chairman – Goafest Organising Committee), Founder, Another Idea

Partha Sinha, President, Times of India

Shashi Sinha, CEO-India, IPG Mediabrands

Ajay Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Capital Limited

Ajay Chandwani, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club

Malcolm Raphael, Senior Vice-President, Times Response

Anupriya Acharya, CEO South Asia, Publicis Groupe

Prasanth Kumar, CEO-South Asia, GroupM Media (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Sam Balsara, Chairman and Managing Director, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India

Hephzibah Pathak, Vice Chairperson & Chief Client Officer India, Ogilvy & Mather Pvt. Ltd.

The list of international judges will be announced by One Show after the selection of both Indian and international jury.

