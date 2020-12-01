Aakash Educational Services unveils new TVC

Aakash Educational Services Ltd. (AESL) has launched its new TV commercial on its flagship national scholarship exam, “Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE 2020)” on all major channels across languages in the country.

The objective of the TVC is to build brand awareness, besides supporting retail marketing to drive consumer traffic. The commercial is prepared to make the students and parents aware about the philosophy of conducting a national-level examination like ANTHE. The TVC will be supported with a PAN-India print campaign as well.

The TVC, made in 40 and 20 second edits, highlights that ANTHE this year will be conducted online as well, addressing the challenges and issues posed due to the ongoing pandemic. By taking the examination online, it will help stellar students from smaller towns and cities be a part of it.

The TVC shows a young boy encouraging others to understand the significance of appearing for the nationwide scholarship exam. The campaign focuses on how despite the ongoing uncertainties one should not deter from one’s strive for success and AESL is taking every possible step to make the examination smooth and hassle free for the aspirants.

Commenting on the launch of the TV Commercial, Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “The campaign will be aired on TV as well on Digital channels, which will not only give it a mass outreach but will also help in engaging with students on the online platform. To add to the impact, the advertisement also focuses on how ANTHE going digital will help students overcome the Covid-19 related challenges and how AESL is ensuring that no hindrances should come between the aspirants and their dreams.”