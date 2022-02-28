7UP’s Fido Dido back with new campaign

7UP has come up with a new brand campaign for the ‘Think Fresh’ series. The quirky film features the much-loved, curly-haired 7UP mascot Fido Dido who addresses everyday googlies through in a playful and ice-cool manner.

The campaign opens with an old lady who’s trying to cross the road sees cars stopping over the zebra crossing and blocking her path. With the cars overstepping their mark, and the old lady in a dilemma, Fido Dido and his friends jump into action. In a ‘Think Fresh’ move, Fido is seen taking a swift sip of 7UP and coming up with a fresh idea. Fido climbs on the bonnet of the cars, crosses the road by walking across on top of the cars and makes car drivers realize their folly. The film ends with the old lady happily pulling Fido Dido’s cheek and appreciating his quick solve.

Speaking about the new campaign, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Flavors, PepsiCo India, said: “Our message through this fun campaign is that no matter what curveball comes your way in life, ‘Think Fresh’ and effortlessly find solutions. This film reflects the power of fresh thinking to solve some irksome issues that everyday life throws at a societal level, and that fall short of reasonable, systemic solutions. The intent is to encourage the youth to think out of the box to emerge on the top of tricky situations with wit, quirk and a cool mind courtesy the clearest drink out there. We believe 7UP’s ‘Think Fresh’ philosophy comes out in a tongue-in-cheek way in the campaign and believe that it will resonate strongly with our consumers.”

The campaign will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.

